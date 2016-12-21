Swine flu rears its head as mercury d...

Swine flu rears its head as mercury dips in Delhi

Thursday Dec 22

Just when the deadly dengue and chikungunya were taking their leave from the Capital, a dip in temperature has led to childen complaining about flu-like symptoms. Doctors are claiming that many kids have symptoms of H1N1 influenza, more commonly known as the swine flu.

