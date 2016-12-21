Pig Farms Can Control When You Get the Flu
For a fascinating new study , Duke researchers looked at flu patterns over four years across North Carolina, a state with high concentrations of intensive hog farming in some regions, and very little on others. The idea was to determine whether living near bustling hog farms affects the timing of how communities experience flu - a key question, because many flu strains mutate quickly and jump easily between people and hogs.
