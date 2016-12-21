Optimal timing ID'd for flu shot during three-week chemo cycle
For adults with solid cancer undergoing three-week cytotoxic chemotherapy cycles, antibody responses are comparable for influenza vaccination on day one and 11, according to a study published online Dec. 20 in Cancer . Bhumsuk Keam, M.D., Ph.D., from Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues randomized adult patients with solid cancer undergoing scheduled three-week cytotoxic chemotherapy to receive the 2014 to 2015 seasonal influenza vaccine on day one or 11 during the chemotherapy cycle.
