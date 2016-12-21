Mystery illness hits JDF recruits
THE Ministry of Health was yesterday still trying to identify the respiratory infection that 80 Jamaica Defence Force recruits contracted and which has left six admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies , one of whom is said to be in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit . "[There] is still no organism as yet, but we know it's not the H1N1.
