More work lies ahead to fight Zika, other threats: CDC chief
A year ago, the mosquito-borne Zika virus was only beginning to reveal itself as a threat to pregnant women and their unborn babies. Since then, U.S. officials have issued 60 travel alerts along with guidance for athletes and tourists traveling to the Olympics in Rio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
|Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Big Pharma eh
|6
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC