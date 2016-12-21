Macau: Dr. Chan on the hazard of H7N9

Macau: Dr. Chan on the hazard of H7N9

Wednesday Dec 14

World Health Organization director- general Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun warns bird flu H7N9 is particularly worrying as it could be a flu pandemic strain. This is because H7N9 is unique as it does not make chickens sick but is deadly in humans.

