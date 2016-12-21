Key benefits of large-scale use of universal over conventional flu vaccines
Universal vaccines that protect against multiple strains of influenza virus at once could offer key population-level benefits over conventional seasonal vaccines, according to a new study published in PLOS Computational Biology . Flu-causing viruses are continually evolving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov 30
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
|Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Big Pharma eh
|6
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC