Green Cross' 4-strain influenza vacci...

Green Cross' 4-strain influenza vaccine approved by WHO

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Korea Herald

South Korean biopharma company Green Cross said Thursday that its self-developed quadrivalent influenza vaccine has obtained the World Health Organization's prequalification approval. The approval grants Green Cross eligibility to join the United Nation's procurement bid for influenza vaccines in the future to potentially win vaccine supply orders from UN affiliates such as UNICEF and PAHO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov 30 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
News Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD... Oct '16 INDICT SAYANIM 1
News Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09) Oct '16 did flu shots kill 2
urrelymedsprovider.com Review Oct '16 urrelymedsprovider 1
News Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09) Oct '16 Big Pharma eh 6
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,274 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC