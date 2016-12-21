Green Cross' 4-strain influenza vaccine approved by WHO
South Korean biopharma company Green Cross said Thursday that its self-developed quadrivalent influenza vaccine has obtained the World Health Organization's prequalification approval. The approval grants Green Cross eligibility to join the United Nation's procurement bid for influenza vaccines in the future to potentially win vaccine supply orders from UN affiliates such as UNICEF and PAHO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov 30
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
|Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Big Pharma eh
|6
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC