Generic copy of Roche flu pill Tamiflu hits U.S. market

The first generic copy of Roche's top-selling flu pill Tamiflu hit the U.S. market on Monday, marking a further step in the Swiss drugmaker's enforced evolution to reliance on a new wave of blockbuster medicines. Unlisted generic drugmaker Alvogen, which developed the cut-price version with India's Natco Pharma, said it expected the cheaper product to save the U.S. healthcare system up to $500 million in the upcoming flu season.

