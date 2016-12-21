Flu vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their fetuses.
Research shows that the vaccine is safe for healthy pregnant women and their fetuses and protects a newborn for the first few months of life The facts: pregnant women are advised to stay clear of medications and vaccinations during their pregnancy. However, research findings show that the inactivated flu vaccine is beneficial to both mother and unborn baby, as it protects against infection during the first few months of life.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov 30
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
|Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Big Pharma eh
|6
