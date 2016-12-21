Flu Season's Starting to Rear Its Head
Flu season is starting to take hold across the country, and U.S. health officials are urging everyone who hasn't gotten a flu shot yet to get one now. "Flu activity is still pretty low, but it's starting to increase," Lynnette Brammer, an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday.
