Critically ill JDF recruit flown to US for treatment

Thursday

While the Government has taken steps to get urgent medical treatment in the United States for the Jamaica Defence Force recruit who was in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of the West Indies, battling an unknown illness, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is cautioning his Opposition counterpart not to generate panic in the society about the ailment. Tufton told The Gleaner that the JDF recruit who was critically ill is being flown to Florida to get additional treatment.

Chicago, IL

