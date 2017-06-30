World Bank launches 'pandemic bond' t...

World Bank launches 'pandemic bond' to tackle major outbreaks

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Reuters

The World Bank has launched a "pandemic bond" to support an emergency financing facility intended to release money quickly to fight a major health crisis like the 2014 Ebola outbreak. The catastrophe bond, which will pay out depending on the size of the outbreak, its growth rate and the number of countries affected, is the first of its kind for epidemics.

