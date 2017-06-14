Three Saudi hospitals report MERS outbreaks since April, WHO says
GENEVA: Three Saudi hospitals have reported outbreaks of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome since April 21, with 12 people catching the potentially deadly disease from infected patients who later died, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The hospitals were in the capital Riyadh, in Bisha city, and in Wadi al-Dawasir in Riyadh province, the same town that reported a MERS hospital outbreak in April, although the WHO did not say if the new outbreak was related to that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
