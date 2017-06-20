Interview: From Hong Kong to world st...

Interview: From Hong Kong to world stage - WHO chief Margaret Chan's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xinhuanet

Margaret Chan, director-general of the World Health Organization said she was glad that the WHO and its partner organizations have made great achievements in the past 10 years, with people's health condition and life expectancy largely improved. The number of deaths due to malaria and AIDS dropped by 50 percent in the past 10 years; in 2015, child mortality for the first time dropped to less than 6 million, half of that in 1990, and the number of tuberculosis cases also sharply declined, Chan said in a written interview with Xinhua when looking back on the past 10 years of her work in the WHO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 2
fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16) Apr '16 Frye 1
levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16) Apr '16 Mckay 3
levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16) Mar '16 Chang 2
News WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16) Jan '16 langham research ... 1
News Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alice 1
News China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11) Jun '15 SuriJohn 2
See all Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC