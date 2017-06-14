Five years of hits and misses: CY Leu...

Five years of hits and misses: CY Leung leaves Hong Kong bitterly divided

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: South China Morning Post

He won plaudits for his 'Hong Kong first' measures and tackling livelihood issues, but was accused of toeing the Beijing line and ends his tenure as chief executive deeply unpopular with the public Kwun Tong district councillor Yip Hing-kwok received a phone call one warm evening earlier this month as he was back home after a day's work. On the other end of the line was a familiar voice, inviting him and some residents to Government House for a gathering - the June 10 farewell tea party Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying had with a score of Amoy Gardens residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 2
fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16) Apr '16 Frye 1
levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16) Apr '16 Mckay 3
levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16) Mar '16 Chang 2
News WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16) Jan '16 langham research ... 1
News Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alice 1
News China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11) Jun '15 SuriJohn 2
See all Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC