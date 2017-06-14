Five years of hits and misses: CY Leung leaves Hong Kong bitterly divided

He won plaudits for his 'Hong Kong first' measures and tackling livelihood issues, but was accused of toeing the Beijing line and ends his tenure as chief executive deeply unpopular with the public Kwun Tong district councillor Yip Hing-kwok received a phone call one warm evening earlier this month as he was back home after a day's work. On the other end of the line was a familiar voice, inviting him and some residents to Government House for a gathering - the June 10 farewell tea party Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying had with a score of Amoy Gardens residents.

