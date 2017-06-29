Doctor testifies blood therapy case was - most catastrophic'

A doctor who treated a Hong Kong woman who died of blood poisoning following an "unnecessary" cancer treatment at a beauty centre called her death the most "prominent" and "catastrophic" case he had ever seen, he told a manslaughter trial on Wednesday. Senior medical officer Dr Raymond Liu Wai-to said the type of bacteria found in Chan Yuen-lam's blood was one of the most lethal he had ever seen and that a globally renowned microbiologist known for his role in fighting the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, echoed that assessment.

