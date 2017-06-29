Doctor testifies blood therapy case was - most catastrophic'
A doctor who treated a Hong Kong woman who died of blood poisoning following an "unnecessary" cancer treatment at a beauty centre called her death the most "prominent" and "catastrophic" case he had ever seen, he told a manslaughter trial on Wednesday. Senior medical officer Dr Raymond Liu Wai-to said the type of bacteria found in Chan Yuen-lam's blood was one of the most lethal he had ever seen and that a globally renowned microbiologist known for his role in fighting the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, echoed that assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Chang
|2
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC