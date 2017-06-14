Can Hong Kong find the leaders and spirit to adapt to new realities?
Regina Ip says the task ahead for Hong Kong, which has always bounced back from historical challenges, is to best utilise its unique advantages and prosper in the new order amid rising mainland rivals In the post-war years, Hong Kong has benefited from the restoration of peace, but it has also had its fair share of social and economic upheavals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Chang
|2
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC