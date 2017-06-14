Build on Hong Kong's brownfields, not in country parks
Michael Lau and Douglas Anderson say an environmentally risky focus on developing country parks and reclamation is inexplicable, when brownfield sites provide the perfect building sites Ask anyone in Hong Kong and they will say our country parks are a precious and indispensable resource that makes life in the city a pleasure. A Escaping the tangle of urban life is a step, or a bus or train ride, away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Chang
|2
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC