Bats are the major reservoir of coronaviruses worldwide
Results of a five-year study in 20 countries on three continents have found that bats harbor a large diversity of coronaviruses , the family of viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus . PREDICT is a globally coordinated effort to detect and discover viruses of pandemic potential and reduce risk for future epidemics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Chang
|2
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC