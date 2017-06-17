Bats are the major reservoir of coron...

Bats are the major reservoir of coronaviruses worldwide

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Science Daily

Results of a five-year study in 20 countries on three continents have found that bats harbor a large diversity of coronaviruses , the family of viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus . PREDICT is a globally coordinated effort to detect and discover viruses of pandemic potential and reduce risk for future epidemics.

