14 years on, remembering Taiwan's SAR...

14 years on, remembering Taiwan's SARS heroes

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Fourteen years ago, a young doctor found himself at the heart of a public health crisis he was not equipped to handle. Newly arrived doctor Lin Chung-wei on April 12, 2003 met a patient who would soon overwhelm Taiwan's health care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 2
fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16) Apr '16 Frye 1
levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16) Apr '16 Mckay 3
levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16) Mar '16 Chang 2
News WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16) Jan '16 langham research ... 1
News Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alice 1
News China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11) Jun '15 SuriJohn 2
See all Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC