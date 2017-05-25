University of Saskatchewan Bat Men shed light on bat super immunity
Coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome cause serious and often fatal disease in people, but bats seem unharmed. In an article published this week in Nature's Scientific Reports, they conclude that unlike with human cells, bat cells actively suppress inflammation when they are infected with viruses.
