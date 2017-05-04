Top scientific honor for leading flu expert
Renowned flu expert Malik Peiris has received one of the highest honors for a scientist. The University of Hong Kong professor has been elected one of the 21 new foreign associates of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, HKU announced yesterday.
