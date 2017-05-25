Taiwan's Vice President Talks to TIME...

Taiwan's Vice President Talks to TIME About the Global Health Risks ...

Thursday May 18

This handout image from Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs show's Vice President Chen Chien-jen during an interview with TIME on May 15, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan When the World Health Assembly convenes in Geneva on Monday, it will do so for the first time in nine years without Taiwan, a self-governed democracy that also boasts some of the highest medical standards in Asia. Since 2009, Taiwan has been an official observer at this annual World Health Organization gathering, allowing it to participate in the global fight against disease.

Chicago, IL

