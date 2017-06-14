Taiwan "Very Disappointed" by Absence at WHO Summit

In 2009, Taiwan was granted observer status at the United Nation's World Health Assembly on accommodations from Beijing as cross-strait economic relations were warming . With tensions between Beijing and Taipei high over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to fully endorse the "one China" principle , Taiwanese delegates and media were not invited to this year's meeting, which convened yesterday in Geneva.

