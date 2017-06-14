Taiwan "Very Disappointed" by Absence...

Taiwan "Very Disappointed" by Absence at WHO Summit

Tuesday May 23

In 2009, Taiwan was granted observer status at the United Nation's World Health Assembly on accommodations from Beijing as cross-strait economic relations were warming . With tensions between Beijing and Taipei high over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to fully endorse the "one China" principle , Taiwanese delegates and media were not invited to this year's meeting, which convened yesterday in Geneva.

Chicago, IL

