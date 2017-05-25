Replikins Release: An Increase In The Ebola Gene Polymerase Replikin...

Replikins Release: An Increase In The...

No Other Data-Driven Genomic Analysis is Known for Predicting the Onset of a Viral Outbreak or Pandemic BOSTON, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ebola resurfaces in the Democratic Republic of Congo with four deaths and 20 suspected cases now reported, a new analysis of the Ebola gene polymerase Replikin Count, via the PubMed database, showed a correlation between the 2014 and 2017 outbreaks of the disease. Ebola gene Replikin counts rose sharply in 2012-13, which preceded the 2014 outbreak.

