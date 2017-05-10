Jabs hold no fear for Ebola official

Read more: The Standard

A senior official at the WHO who was twice inoculated with the world's first vaccine for the deadly Ebola disease, said she would do it again for the cause of public health.Marie-Paule Kieny, who led the WHO Ebola vaccine development team, told The Standard the international collaboration that stopped the biggest outbreak of Ebola ever should serve as a lesson for Asia. A total of 28,616 Ebola ca... A senior official at the WHO who was twice inoculated with the world's first vaccine for the deadly Ebola disease, said she would do it again for the cause of public health.

