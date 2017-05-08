Italian Diplomat Publishes Book About Vietnam
The book "The Quarantine" by former Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Lozenro Angeloni has been newly published by Thai Ha Books and Labour Publishing House, Vietnam news agency reported. The diplomat, now Italian Ambassador to India is the author of multiple publications, including commentaries, reportages and novels, reflecting issues on inter-cultural dialogues, conflicts in wars and personal development of each individual.
