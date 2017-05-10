Unemployment for locals stable in Q12017, but big drop in total number of workers employed: MOM
Unemployment for Singaporeans and permanent residents held steady in the first three months of the year, with no change from the seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.2 per cent at the end of last year. Fewer workers lost their jobs but the overall number of people employed in Singapore shrank by the largest amount since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2003, preliminary first quarter data from the Manpower Ministry showed on Friday .
