The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Post-SARS, infection rates in China...

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: EurekAlert!

Following the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, China stepped up its prevention and control methods for all infectious diseases, and rates of infection have levelled off since 2009. However, better measures are needed to tackle the most common diseases - including hand, foot and mouth disease, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis - and those that are rapidly increasing, such as hydatid disease, hepatitis C, syphilis, and HIV.

