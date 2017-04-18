MERS causes new Saudi hospital outbreak: WHO

Ten people have caught the MERS coronavirus after an outbreak in a haemodialysis unit in a hospital in Saudi Arabia, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, without giving details of how the virus was able to spread within the hospital. The potentially fatal Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is thought to be carried by camels and comes from the same family as the coronavirus that caused China's deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2003.

