3,500 Sudanese camels to enter Egypti...

3,500 Sudanese camels to enter Egyptian markets after Coronavirus detection denied

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Egypt Today

Coronavirus infects the upper respiratory and gastrointestinal tract of mammals and birds; the disease has a number of strains that infect humans, like the SARS-COV. The camels were subject to the necessary medical analysis which confirmed that they are free of such infections and are ready to enter the markets.

