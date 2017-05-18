3,500 Sudanese camels to enter Egyptian markets after Coronavirus detection denied
Coronavirus infects the upper respiratory and gastrointestinal tract of mammals and birds; the disease has a number of strains that infect humans, like the SARS-COV. The camels were subject to the necessary medical analysis which confirmed that they are free of such infections and are ready to enter the markets.
