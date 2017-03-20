Review: Virus fears fuel chilling 'Before This is Over'
Author Amanda Hickie was living in Canada when severe acute respiratory syndrome - SARS - hit Toronto in 2003. The panicked response to that outbreak, spread first by travelers returning from Asia and then among health care workers and patients at Toronto hospitals, fuels Hickie's chilling new novel, "Before This is Over."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Leblanc
|3
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC