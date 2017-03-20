Review: Virus fears fuel chilling 'Be...

Review: Virus fears fuel chilling 'Before This is Over'

Monday Mar 27

Author Amanda Hickie was living in Canada when severe acute respiratory syndrome - SARS - hit Toronto in 2003. The panicked response to that outbreak, spread first by travelers returning from Asia and then among health care workers and patients at Toronto hospitals, fuels Hickie's chilling new novel, "Before This is Over."

