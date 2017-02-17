"Superspreaders" identified as drivin...

"Superspreaders" identified as driving cause of 2014 Ebola epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A new study has shown that in the catastrophic 2014-2015 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, about three percent of the people infected were responsible for infecting 61 percent of all cases. The issue of so-called "superspreaders," according to researchers who published their findings in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is so significant that it's important to put a better face on just who these people are and then better reach them with public health measures designed to control the spread of infectious disease during epidemics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 2
fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16) Apr '16 Frye 1
levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16) Apr '16 Mckay 3
levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16) Apr '16 Leblanc 3
News WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16) Jan '16 langham research ... 1
News Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alice 1
News China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11) Jun '15 SuriJohn 2
See all Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC