Raising the Bar for Sporicidal Disinfectant Efficacy

Today, the company has announced that Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Wipes and Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaners are now EPA-registered to kill C. difficile spores in three minutes, tested in the presence of a three-part organic soil load, and have gained new disinfection claims for emerging viral pathogens including SARS-associated Coronavirus , Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-associated Coronavirus and other common causes of HAIs. "At Clorox Healthcare, we are dedicated to safeguarding patient environments and continuously strive to ensure our surface disinfectants meet the needs of the ever-changing healthcare environment," says Lynda Lurie, director marketing, Clorox Healthcare.

