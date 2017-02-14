Ocean Park credits new MTR line with ...

Ocean Park credits new MTR line with helping boost visitors 30pc

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: South China Morning Post

A new MTR line, big discounts and an early Lunar New Year holiday helped Ocean Park post a 30 per cent surge in visitor numbers last month compared to the same period a year ago, its management said yesterday. Park chief Matthias Li Sing-chung said the combined factors had contributed to a "very ideal double-digit" growth in visitors and a subsequent boost for in-park spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 2
fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16) Apr '16 Frye 1
levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16) Apr '16 Mckay 3
levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16) Apr '16 Leblanc 3
News WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16) Jan '16 langham research ... 1
News Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alice 1
News China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11) Jun '15 SuriJohn 2
See all Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC