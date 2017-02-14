Ocean Park credits new MTR line with helping boost visitors 30pc
A new MTR line, big discounts and an early Lunar New Year holiday helped Ocean Park post a 30 per cent surge in visitor numbers last month compared to the same period a year ago, its management said yesterday. Park chief Matthias Li Sing-chung said the combined factors had contributed to a "very ideal double-digit" growth in visitors and a subsequent boost for in-park spending.
