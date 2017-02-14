Mundipharma Demonstrates Innovative W...

Mundipharma Demonstrates Innovative Ways to Prevent Infectious Diseases at APSIC Congress

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

At the Congress, Mundipharma will share evidence about how BETADINEA medicines that contain PVPI can be used as a virucide against seasonal infections such as flu, as well as help to prevent infectious disease outbreaks such as MERS, SARS, Ebola, HFMD and Norovirus in both public and hospital settings. The positive results generated by a leading virologist on PVPI's role against tough to kill viruses and its role in public health will also be presented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 2
fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16) Apr '16 Frye 1
levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16) Apr '16 Mckay 3
levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16) Apr '16 Leblanc 3
News WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16) Jan '16 langham research ... 1
News Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alice 1
News China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11) Jun '15 SuriJohn 2
See all Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,910,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC