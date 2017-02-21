More Canadian travellers shun U.S.

More Canadian travellers shun U.S.

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Globe and Mail

Well, sure, I might want to stay out of the U.S. now, too, but more importantly for tourists is the fact that the 76-cent Canadian dollar buys that much less. Travellers to the United States declined in 2016 for the third straight year, by 7.7 per cent to 41 million trips, according to numbers released this week by Statistics Canada.

