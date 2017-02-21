Incorporating one health into medical education
One Health is an emerging concept that stresses the linkages between human, animal, and environmental health, as well as the need for interdisciplinary communication and collaboration to address health issues including emerging zoonotic diseases, climate change impacts, and the human-animal bond. It promotes complex problem solving using a systems framework that considers interactions between humans, animals, and their shared environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioMed Central.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Leblanc
|3
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC