China bird flu deaths surge in what could be worst season ever
BEIJING: As many as 79 people have died from H7N9 bird flu in China last month, the government said, stoking worries that the spread of the virus this season could be the worst on record. January's fatalities were up to four times higher than the same month in past years, and brought the total H7N9 death toll to 100 people since October, data from the National Health and Family Planning Commission showed late on Tuesday.
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
