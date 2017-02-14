Asia's hunger for meat could stoke di...

Asia's hunger for meat could stoke diseases if unregulated, warns U.N.

Friday Feb 10

A boom in demand for meat in Asia threatens to fuel the spread of disease from animals to humans, as boosting production often takes priority over food safety, a United Nations agency warned. Outbreaks of infectious diseases like the deadly SARS virus and bird flu will become more common unless governments step up regulation, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said.

Chicago, IL

