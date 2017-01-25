Tourist numbers were down 4.5 per cent for the whole of 2016. Photo: David Wong
Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam warns of uncertain year ahead amid weakening yuan, sluggish global economy and fluctuations in major currencies Visitor numbers to Hong Kong slumped 4.5 per cent last year, the worst figures since 2003 when the city was struck by the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak. Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok blamed travel restrictions imposed on Shenzhen residents and warned of an "uncertain" Year of the Rooster, citing the weakening yuan, a sluggish global economy and fluctuations in major currencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isabel Wallace: Let's make sure the Ebola vacci...
|Sep '16
|WAKEFIELD FRAMED
|2
|fifteen viagra ups and downs (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Frye
|1
|levitra and viagra in combination (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Mckay
|3
|levitra is highly effective even at smaller doses (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Leblanc
|3
|WHO Issues List of Top Emerging Diseases Likely... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|langham research ...
|1
|Botulism, Leprosy and Cholera turned up in Halt... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alice
|1
|China Retailer Eyes $5 Billion IPO (Sep '11)
|Jun '15
|SuriJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC