Tourist numbers were down 4.5 per cent for the whole of 2016. Photo: David Wong

Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam warns of uncertain year ahead amid weakening yuan, sluggish global economy and fluctuations in major currencies Visitor numbers to Hong Kong slumped 4.5 per cent last year, the worst figures since 2003 when the city was struck by the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak. Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok blamed travel restrictions imposed on Shenzhen residents and warned of an "uncertain" Year of the Rooster, citing the weakening yuan, a sluggish global economy and fluctuations in major currencies.

