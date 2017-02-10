Scientists discover critical anti-vir...

Scientists discover critical anti-viral role of biological molecule

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: EurekAlert!

Scientists have discovered that a biological molecule important in cell growth is also critical in protecting us against infection - so much so that we would be unable to fight the common flu virus without it. Their discovery could pave the way to the development of new therapeutics charged with restoring our natural immunity to a whole spectrum of viruses that have evolved 'roadblocks' to the immune response.

