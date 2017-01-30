Researchers identify mechanism in chikungunya virus that controls infection and severity

Researchers led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have identified a mechanism by which the chikungunya virus infects healthy cells and controls how severe the disease it causes will be, a mechanism they believe can be found in a number of other related viruses for which there are no treatments or licensed vaccines. The findings, published Jan. 30 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , could be a first step toward developing drugs to treat or prevent diseases caused by alphaviruses and coronaviruses .

