Interview: WHO chief looks forward to China's "particular vision" for global health cooperation

WHO chief Margaret Chan on Tuesday praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "visionary and strategic leader", saying that she looks forward to talking with him about how China will bring its particular vision for health as a centerpiece for international cooperation. World Health Organization Director-General Chan made the remarks in a written interview ahead of her meeting with Xi scheduled for Wednesday at WHO's headquarters in Geneva.

