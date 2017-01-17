Equine Coronavirus: An Enteric Virus of Adult Horses
Equine coronavirus is classified within the Betacoronavirus genus, along with bovine coronavirus, porcine hemagglutinating encephalomyelitis virus, mouse hepatitis virus, rat coronavirus , and certain human coronaviruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus; the latter two viruses have caused epidemic outbreaks of respiratory disease in human beings in the last decade. Equine coronavirus has been recently associated clinically and epidemiologically with emerging outbreaks of pyrogenic and enteric disease in adult horses in Japan and anorexia, lethargy, and fever in the United States.
