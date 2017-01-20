$460 million vaccine initiative launc...

$460 million vaccine initiative launched to 'outsmart' viruses

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Japan Times

With the world still reeling from outbreaks of deadly Ebola and baby-deforming Zika, governments and charities launched a $460-million initiative Thursday to "outsmart" infectious epidemics. The goal is to develop vaccines with which to contain outbreaks before they become global health emergencies, the creators of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

