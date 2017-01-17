The CDC's New Quarantine Rule Could V...

The CDC's New Quarantine Rule Could Violate Civil Liberties

Friday Dec 30

On August 15th, with little fanfare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took steps to improve its ability to deal with infectious outbreaks. The agency proposed a new rule that would expand its powers to screen, test, and quarantine people traveling into or within the United States, in the event of a crisis like the historic Ebola outbreak of 2014.

