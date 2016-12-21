Ocean Park records HK$241.1m deficit,...

Ocean Park records HK$241.1m deficit, plans fee hike

Wednesday Dec 7

Hong Kong's iconic Ocean Park recorded its first deficit since 2003, when the city was hard-hit by the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak, even as it announced a 13.8 per cent entrance fee hike. The HK$241.1 million deficit was the largest since the park ceased to be a Hong Kong Jockey Club subsidiary in 1987.

