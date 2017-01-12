Hong Kong virologist receives top research award
A University of Hong Kong scientist who is developing a universal vaccine against flu viruses has been recognised with a top local research award for his decades-long effort in finding out how they work. Professor Leo Poon Lit-man, a molecular virologist who was awarded the Croucher Senior Research Fellowship this year, hopes to make use of the HK$2 million award to further trace the mutation patterns of viruses and determine the best time to change vaccine types.
